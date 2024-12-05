Police: Man in medical distress found in gated area of Sheridan Public Works Facility

SHERIDAN, Colo. — The Sheridan Police Department is investigating after a man in medical distress was found inside a restricted area of the Sheridan Public Works Facility on Monday morning.

According to the department, an employee found the man inside a gated area of the facility, located at 4343 South Clay Street. The employee informed his supervisor, who called 911.

Police said the man was taken by ambulance to Swedish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheridan PD did not provide any information about the man. However, the department said he was dressed in a blue hoodie, shorts and socks.

Sheridan police, along with the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office, are conducting an investigation.