DEA arrests 90+ people in Denver area in less than three weeks

The Special Agent in Charge for the Rocky Mountain division says the arrests took place through than a dozen operation.
Denver7 Investigates is working to learn the latest on recent federal operations in the Denver metro area. One of our biggest questions is who has been taken into custody. We are starting to get some answers with today's interview with the DEA.
DENVER — In a sit-down interview with Denver7 Investigates, the Special Agent in Charge for the Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration revealed the agency has arrested more than 90 people in less than three weeks.

SAIC Jonathan Pullen says the arrests happened over the course of more than a dozen operations.

A large push came on Jan. 29, when the DEA, among other federal agencies, conducted four separate Denver-area operations.

The DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division confirmed that it had taken a suspected TdA member into custody overnight at the infamous Edge of Lowry apartments in Aurora during those raids. The Commerce City Police Department later identified the man as Henry Vargas.

This story will be updated. Refresh for new information.

Denver7 Investigates