Littleton doggy daycare had a history of violations and a dog death at the facility, records show

LITTLETON — A dog daycare facility that was visited by Littleton Police and animal control after several employees walked off the job in October has a history of violations and had a dog die in its care earlier this year.

Inspection records of Camp Bow Wow Littleton, 8121 S. Grant Way, show that the facility failed four inspections in one year and detail a variety of violations that affect animal welfare. The state is able to take action against a business after three failed inspections, yet business continued at Camp Bow Wow Littleton.

The records, obtained by Denver7 Investigates through an open records request, detail a series of violations, including sharp objects found in the outdoor play yards, feces in the yards from the previous day and missing documentation from dogs who were injured while in their care.

But one of the most frequent violations was needing “more staff for the number of dogs.”

Multiple former employees who contacted Denver7 Investigates after the October report of staff walking out backed up those findings.

“Whenever an inspection would come, everyone would panic, freak out,” former employee Isabell Roush said.

Nel Harroche, another former employee, added: “During holidays they would get so overbooked that they would put dogs in places where dogs should never be in, like laundry rooms and bathrooms and offices.”

Matthew Kamper, who worked at Camp Bow Wow for 18 years and is also a licensed veterinary technician, said the business would often go to great lengths to create more space when overbooked.

“There was some overbooking, especially during spring break, fall break and Christmas. We would have to make do with the situation and put them in areas that appear to be like makeshift kennels,” he said.

Dog death at Camp Bow

Denver7 Investigates also learned from sources that a dog died while in Camp Bow Wow Littleton's care on Aug. 2. Littleton Police were called and responded to the scene.

Documents from a follow-up inspection from the state and body-worn camera from Littleton Police paint a picture about what happened that day that led to the death of a 5-year-old border collie-heeler mix named Sunday as some at the facility had differing stories.

Body-worn camera, obtained by Denver7 Investigates, shows police arriving on scene and speaking to some staff members outside Camp Bow Wow, who are complaining about an angry employee inside who was “scaring people.”

When asked why the employee is upset, the staff out front eventually tell police that a dog had just died.

They go on to add that a hose had been left on and that Sunday drank too much water and essentially drowned.

The employee downplayed the argument when speaking with police, saying others had escalated the situation, but said he was upset that the dog had died.

However, an inspector with the state noted that veterinary records indicate Sunday died from an allergic reaction. Further inspection found that the dog was not transported to an emergency vet for at least 25 minutes after employees first noticed symptoms.

A follow-up report stated that 25 minutes would “not be considered timely.”

Camp Bow Wow was cited during the investigation for “making false or fraudulent statements,” regarding how quickly Sunday was taken to the vet.

Kamper was not at work the day Sunday died, but it wasn’t long after that he put in his two-week notice to leave the job.

“I was shocked. I was shocked beyond belief that that happened under our care,” he said. “The safety of the dogs was just an ongoing thing for months on end. I just couldn't do it anymore. I just had to get out of there for my own sanity. … If that were my dog, I would be an absolute wreck,” he said.

Melody Plunkett, a former manager at Camp Bow Wow Littleton, said she was appalled by what she saw at the facility.

“You know, people pay us to take care of their animals and they entrust us with their care and safety,” she said. “So to hear that they are not being properly contained and taken care of was just absolutely disgusting to me.”

State regulations

Former Camp Bow Wow Littleton manager Melody Plunkett tells Denver7 Investigator Natalie Chuck about what she feels are bad conditions at the facility

Under Colorado’s Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act (PACFA), dog daycares have to notify the state within 72 hours if a dog dies in their care, which did happen with Camp Bow Wow Littleton.

PACFA Program Section Chief Nick Fisher said that repeated violations will usually result in a failed inspection. However, he could not speak specifically about Camp Bow Wow Littleton, just about agency standard practices.

He said there have been issues in the past of facilities not reporting deaths. But they are able to investigate if an owner files a complaint.

Fisher said for a facility to get shut down, the violations have to be “pretty egregious,” and there is typically a suspension.

Kamper, the former employee, said he thought the Littleton Camp Bow Wow should be shut down.

“For the safety of all the dogs, and what I've seen over there, I feel like it is probably in the best interest that it should be shut down,” he said.

Denver7 Investigates made repeated attempts to contact the owner of Camp Bow Wow in Littleton, David Foley. He declined interview requests and said in October that “this is not newsworthy,” and that the dog died of “natural causes.”

After recent attempts to make contact, a PR firm working on behalf of Camp Bow Wow’s corporate office said that Foley did not want to comment, but did provide a statement noting that the Littleton facility will be undergoing an ownership change in 2026.

Full statement: “At Camp Bow Wow, the health and safety of our Campers are our top priorities, and we are first and foremost dog lovers. Each of our locations is independently owned and operated, and when we learned of issues at the Littleton Camp, we worked with the franchisee to address them promptly, including retraining staff on our policies and procedures to ensure the Camp meets our high standards for care and facility maintenance.

“The current Camp owner is retiring and transitioning ownership. By the end of the year, Camp Bow Wow Littleton will be under new ownership. The new owner, who owns and operates other successful Camp Bow Wow locations, will provide the outstanding level of care pet parents across the nation rely upon when entrusting us with their beloved furry family members.”

