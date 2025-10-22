Records reveal series of violations at Camp Bow Wow location in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — Denver7 Investigates has been digging into concerns about Camp Bow Wow in Littleton for months, but an incident on Monday sparked new frustrations from one customer and former employees.

The Littleton Police Department confirmed officers, including animal control, responded to the doggy daycare, located at 8121 S. Grant Way, on Monday because the facility was "temporarily understaffed after two employees walked out, leaving one staff member to care for the animals." LPD insists no animals were ever in danger.

"I was shocked, surprised, frustrated because I needed to get up now and go pick him up," said dog owner Kate Kane.

Kane said staff called her Monday, recommending she pick up her dog, Fergus, early due to the staffing situation.

Fergus has been attending the daycare several times a week for more than three years. She said Fergus was always "very happy. He was panting like he was tired, and that was the goal," after a day at Camp Bow Wow.

Now, Kane is looking for other options after Monday's incident.

According to public records under the Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act (PACFA), Camp Bow Wow in Littleton failed three inspections within 12 months, including repeat offenses for inadequate supervision. The violations also included failing to make records available to the inspector, having sharp surfaces in the outdoor play yards, and failing to remove feces daily.

The facility was fined once for $500 and once for $1,000 due to staffing violations.

"I was shocked because obviously I did not sign on for a job where animals were not being properly treated," said Melody Plunkett, who was one of the employees who "walked out" on Monday.

Plunkett, who started at Camp Bow Wow in June, insists she quit.

"People pay us to take care of their animals, and they entrust us with their care and safety. So to hear that they are not being properly contained and taken care of, which is absolutely disgusting to me," Plunkett said.

Denver7 Investigates visited Camp Bow Wow in Littleton on Tuesday, hoping to talk to the owner. He did not want to comment, beyond stating that Plunkett is an "upset employee" who was "fired." He also insisted the facility now has adequate staffing.

Although she will be finding a new place to take her dog, Kane hopes this is a learning experience for all doggy daycares.

"Maybe they're learning a lesson from all of this and having you walk in there today and you spoke to them, maybe he's waking up," she said.

