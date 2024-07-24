Judge rules Colorado school district denied care for student with special needs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado judge on Monday ruled that a Colorado Springs school district denied care for one of its students with special needs.

Leah and Ronnie Broyles, the parents of 10-year-old Victoria Broyles, filed a complaint against Academy District 20 (D20) in February alleging the school district violated the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). The trial began in June.

Victoria was born with severe special needs, including spina bifida and other conditions. She also has autism and is non-verbal.

When the family moved to D20, they sought an individualized education program (IEP) for Victoria, allowing her to be taught at home. That request was denied, meaning Victoria would have to attend school in person.

The original complaint included two notes attributed to Victoria's doctors advising she be home-schooled to avoid exposure to viruses.

A judge on Monday ruled in favor of the Broyles. According to the judge, D20 violated the IDEA by:



Failing to justify its dramatic departure from prior placements The creation of goals wholly inconsiderate of her individual circumstances Denied a homebound placement on the basis of district policy which too narrowly interprets regulations and is inconsistent with case law Obdurately predetermined her placement in general education 40-79% of the time.

Ronnie said he was "excited" when he learned about the judge's decision.

“It proved what I was saying all along. The district predetermined placement. The district arbitrarily made these decisions without any input from us. They didn't care about anything that we thought. They didn't give a thought to her medical records. Nothing," said Ronnie.

In a statement, a spokesperson for D20 said, "Academy District 20 received the Administrative Law Judge's decision late on Monday. The District is currently reviewing the decision and considering our options. As such, we appreciate your understanding and will not be making any further comments at this time."

