Christian Glass case: Judge finds probable cause to proceed with charges against former Clear Creek deputies

CLEAR CREEK, Colo. — Criminal cases against two former Clear Creek Sheriff's Office deputies will proceed, despite the defense’s efforts to dismiss charges against them.

A judge’s Friday ruling states there is sufficient evidence to support the charges against both Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould, both charged in the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass in June 2022.

“The death of Mr. Glass was caused directly by Deputy Buen,” Judge Catherine Cheroutes said.

Buen is currently facing three charges, including second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and official misconduct in connection with the shooting and killing of Glass on June 11, 2022.

The day of the incident, Glass called for help after his car got stuck on an embankment in Silver Plume. When officers arrived at the scene, Glass remained in his car for more than an hour, as deputies persuaded him to exit. When Glass maintained that he was afraid and wanted to stay inside, Buen responded that Glass would be removed with force. That call was authorized by former deputy Gould.

Gould is facing negligent homicide and reckless endangerment for his role as a supervisor the night Glass was killed.

“There is nothing improper that would be just cause for dismissing this case,” the judge wrote in a court order against Gould. “The defendant may argue the falsity of these statements at trial, but not at this stage of the proceedings.”

In a November indictment of the two officers, it notes that deputies “escalated the encounter” between Glass.

During the encounter, Glass grabbed a knife and swung it at one of the officers who was standing outside the rear driver’s-side window. As seen on the body camera footage documenting the incident, Buen answered with gunfire, killing Glass.

In the judge's recent order, she wrote that there is probable cause to support each of the charges against Buen, adding, “the Defendant… intentionally and maliciously caused harm to Mr. Glass by shooting and killing him."

“The defendant shot Mr. Glass five times in the chest,” the judge wrote. “There is probable cause to believe the defendant knowingly caused the death of Mr. Glass.”

A statement from attorneys representing Sally and Simon Glass, the parents of Christian Glass reads:

“The Glass family is pleased but not surprised that the criminal charges against Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould will proceed. The Glass family believes that the evidence is overwhelming that these Clear Creek County officers are responsible for the murder of their beautiful son, and they fully support the District Attorney’s efforts to hold Buen and Gould accountable for their crimes.

However, the Glass family remains frustrated that none of the other officers involved in Christian’s murder have suffered any consequences. Christian needed intervention and protection from the other law enforcement officers who were on scene and failed to stop the unlawful escalation of force against Christian. The Glass family strongly believes that officers from Georgetown, Idaho Springs, and the State of Colorado should also be held accountable for their individual roles in the killing of Christian.”

Buen and Gould were both fired by the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office after they were indicted.

The two former deputies are next due in court on Monday, April 17, according to court records.