Clear Creek County deputies indicted in connection to law enforcement shooting that killed Christian Glass

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Two Clear Creek County sheriff's deputies were fired following their indictment in connection to the law enforcement shooting that killed Christian Glass in June.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum launched a grand jury investigation last month into the incident, which captured national attention.

Glass, 22, was shot and killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy on Main Street in Silver Plume sometime a little after midnight on June 11. Dispatch had received a call at 11:21 p.m. on June 10 regarding a “motorist assist,” as the sheriff’s office said back in June.

But the narrative about what happened that came from the sheriff's office is in question after the body camera video of the shooting was obtained from prosecutors, attorneys with Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC and Glass's parents said at a news conference on Sept. 13. They called for more attention on the case and discipline for the deputy and others involved in the shooting. They said the initial narrative contained either lies or omissions.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office announced.

In addition to the grand jury investigation, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office began an internal investigation into the shooting at Clear County Sheriff Rick Albers' request, CCSO said in a press release.

While the internal investigation is still ongoing, "preliminary findings show there were policy and procedural failures," according to CCSO.

"The initial news release about the shooting, based on the information available at the time of the incident, does not reflect the entirety of what happened on that terrible night," the sheriff's office continued.

Following the indictment, Buen and Gould's employment with the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office was terminated.

CCSO did not specify what charges Buen and Gould were indicted on, but did say the internal investigation will continue.

This is a developing story.