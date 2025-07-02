Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsContact Denver7Denver7 Investigates

Actions

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit filed by family of Boulder terror suspect seeking to block deportation

Judge rules the case should be heard in immigration court since the family is not facing expedited deportation
One day after an attack on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall left 12 peaceful demonstrators injured, residents and visitors are coming together to show their support for the victims and unity against hate.
Boulder comes together following Pearl Street Mall attack that injured 12 peaceful demonstrators
Boulder terror attack flowers.jpeg
Defendant in Boulder attack on Pearl Street pleads not guilty to federal hate crime charges
Posted

A federal judge in Texas dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family of the man suspected in the Boulder firebombing attack that was aimed at halting the family's deportation. But the order also stated that the family is not facing expedited removal.

U.S. District Court Judge Orlando Garcia of the Western District of Texas dismissed the petition Wednesday, stating the court lacked jurisdiction.

The petition was dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning the family could still ask the court to reconsider in the future.

Hayam El Gamal, the wife of the terror suspect, and their five children were apprehended by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in the days following the June 1 attack where the suspect threw Molotov cocktail-like devices on a group of peaceful protestors, killing one person and injuring 14 others and a dog.

On social media, the White House X account posted on June 3 that the family was in custody, facing expedited deportation and “could be deported as early as tonight.” The following day, a Colorado federal judge issued a temporary restraining order, blocking deportation, for 14 days. The case was then transferred to the Western District of Texas after the family was taken there to be detained.

Judge Garcia extended the temporary restraining order on June 18. But on Wednesday he declared that the court did not have jurisdiction since the family was not in fact facing expedited removal, despite the previous social posts stating the contrary.

He stated the family is facing ordinary removal proceedings and will get to argue their case before an immigration judge.

The Boulder suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, remains in custody in Colorado and is facing more than 180 criminal counts in Boulder District Court and 12 federal hate crime charges.

  • He pleaded not guilty to those hate crime charges. Watch Denver7's latest reporting in the video player below:
Defendant in Boulder attack on Pearl Street pleads not guilty to federal hate crime charges

Read the full order here.

investigates-banner.png
Got a tip? Send it to the Denver7 Investigates team
Use the form below to send us a comment or story idea you'd like the Denver7 Investigates team to check out. You can also email investigates@Denver7.com or call our newsroom at 303-832-0200.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-investigates-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 Investigates