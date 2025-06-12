Watch Now
Federal judge moves jurisdiction of Boulder terror suspect's family's deportation case to Texas

Temporary restraining order halting deportation remains intact. Family was flown to Texas last week after being apprehended by ICE
Boulder terror suspect appears in federal court on hate crime charge
Posted

DENVER — A federal judge has transferred the deportation case of the family of the suspect charged in the recent Boulder terror attack to a federal court in Texas, while the temporary order halting the family’s deportation from last week remains in place.

U.S. District Court Judge Gordon P. Gallagher issued the order Thursday.

Hayam El Gamal is the wife of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the suspect who allegedly threw molotov cocktail-like flammable devices on a crowd of peaceful protesters on June 1 in Boulder that was calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

El Gamal and her five children were apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement two days later and were slated for expedited deportation. The family came to the U.S. in 2022 and are natives of Egypt.

U.S. Director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated the family was in the country illegally and were being processed for removal.

Court documents show the family was flown to San Antonio the same evening they were apprehended. They were then taken to a facility in Dilley, Texas, about 90 minutes away.

On June 4, Judge Gallagher issued a temporary restraining order, halting their deportation.

Thursday, Gallagher ordered that the case be transferred to the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Texas, with the temporary restraining order intact until another order is issued or the 14-day restraining order expires.

The June 1 Boulder attack was on the group Run For Their Lives, which was demonstrating to call for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Fifteen people and one dog were injured in the attack.

Soliman faces 118 criminal charges and one federal hate crime charge.

