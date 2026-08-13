Ex-Schwalb Builders manager gets 2 years probation in Colorado contracting scam case

DENVER — A former project manager for the defunct Denver-area general contracting company, Schwalb Builders, was sentenced to two years' probation Monday and will pay just over $93,000 in restitution to clients.

Kevin Allbritton was arrested in January 2025 after a grand jury indictment. He was facing more than 20 counts of theft, money laundering and violating the state’s organized crime act.

He was set for trial in August, but accepted a plea deal in July. The probation will cover felony and misdemeanor charges.

Allbritton served as a project manager for many of the Schwalb Builders victims for multiple years. Denver7 Investigates has reported on the company for more than two years, speaking with customers who said that they paid large sums of money and work either never started or their homes were left in ruins.

DPD Kevin Allbritton

Allbritton was charged along with business owner Sean Schwalb, Sean’s father Avi, and other employees.

While other employees have taken plea deals, Sean Schwalb’s case has seen multiple delays. He is currently set for trial in January.

Avi Schwalb was convicted earlier this year of 47 counts of money laundering, racketeering and theft. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in April.

At the sentencing on Monday, one victim spoke before the court and said that it was fair for Allbritton to return the money he earned from commission on projects he managed. He added that Allbritton needed to realize the criminal nature of his actions.

Prosecutor Robert Shapiro with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office stated during the sentencing that the response to Allbritton’s plea was mixed. Some victims were happy that they would get some money back, while others, like John LaHaye – who previously spoke to Denver7 Investigates – were upset.

Shapiro said that Allbritton acknowledged that Sean Schwalb was enriching himself while the business was operating, taking customer funds and either using them for other projects or using them to buy yachts, cars and jewelry.

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