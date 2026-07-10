Schwalb Builders project manager to accept plea deal, will avoid trial | Denver7 Investigates

A project manager charged in the case against Schwalb Builders owners and employees is accepting a plea deal, canceling his trial that was set to start in August.

Kevin Allbritton was facing more than 20 counts of theft, money laundering and violating Colorado’s organized crime act.

Allbritton served as a project manager for many of the remodels where victims claimed that the company would take on jobs and either not complete work, fail to pull permits or do substandard work to the point where homes were uninhabitable.

Allbritton was indicted along with Sean and Avi Schwalb and a few other employees in January 2025. He was set for a trial in late August, but will now be sentenced to two years probation for felony and misdemeanor charges, and forced to pay restitution of roughly $100,000 back to victims. That amount is based on what Allbritton received as commission for the projects.

The Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, confirmed the conditions of the plea, but declined to comment due to the ongoing prosecution.

An attorney for Allbritton denied an interview request and declined to comment.

If Allbritton does not violate his probation, the felony charges will be removed from his permanent record. It’s that issue that has John LaHaye — one of dozens of victims — feeling betrayed.

Denver7 Schwalb Builders victim John LaHaye talks with Denver7 consumer investigator Jaclyn Allen.

“I am furious,” LaHaye told Denver7 Investigates. “I want him to have a felony conviction that follows him for the rest of his life.”

LaHaye said he signed on with Schwalb Builders for a home addition project at his Westminster home in 2022.

LaHaye paid the company more than $150,000, according to the grand jury indictment, and said he’s out more than $200,000 after having to pay another company to finish the job. He said the project failed inspection 12 times.

Allbritton, along with Sean and Avi Schwalb and others, are accused of stealing more than $1 million over multiple years.

Denver7 Investigates has followed the case since early 2024. Earlier this year, Avi Schwalb was convicted on 47 charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison in April. Sean Schwalb’s trial has seen multiple delays and his trial is set to begin in January 2027, roughly two years after his initial indictment and arrest.

For LaHaye, he hoped Allbritton — who was his main point of contact with Schwalb Builders — would face a harsher punishment for his actions.

“Plea deals are garbage. You break the law, you should go to jail for it,” LaHaye said. “I was counting on the justice system to drop the hammer on them like they did on Avi Schwalb. That isn't what happened.”

Denver7