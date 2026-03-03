Denver officials warn of new toll summons scam targeting residents

DENVER — A new toll and summons text scam is targeting Denver residents and using QR codes to try to steal personal and financial information.

The Colorado Judicial Branch, Denver County Court, and the Denver Police Department are warning the public about this scam, which appears to be a court summons ordering people to appear in court for failing to pay a toll.

The scam mimics a court summons, instructing people to appear in court for failing to pay a toll and warning that they face arrest or other penalties if they don't respond. But the summons says they can avoid going to court by scanning the QR code.

"We were very fortunate on this one that, actually, a member of our court, her son received the scam, and so we were able to get a copy of it thanks to him," Denver County Court Spokeswoman Carolyn Tyler said, adding that the scam is easy to fall for, because it looks official.

Tyler said the scam is designed to scare potential victims by stating that they have to "act now."

"If you start seeing things with that kind of pressure and an easy way to get out of it by paying, chances are it's a scam. This is not how the court contacts people," she said.

Tyler said the Denver District Attorney's Office and the Colorado Attorney General's Office are taking complaints about the scam. Contact the Denver DA at 720-913-9179 or the AG's office at stopfraudcolorado.gov.

