Denver District Attorney's Office declines to file charges against Cobblers Plus owner

DENVER — After Denver-based Cobblers Plus abruptly closed its doors more than a year ago, more than three dozen customers contacted Denver7 Investigates saying they are still without their items and deposits.

They told stories about sentimental shoes, luxury bags, and work boots that they dropped off or shipped to Cobblers Plus and haven't seen since.

“They were my fighting cancer shoes,” said Patti Pacana of her spiked Louboutin heels in April 2024.

Pacana told Denver7 Investigates she reached out to Cobblers Plus owner Allen Trushkov via email and phone, to no avail.

Denver7 Investigates repeatedly contacted Trushkov, who responded by text that he estimated he had "close to 100" customers' belongings in boxes in a safe place at his home and in the homes of friends and family. Last summer, he texted, "I am finally in the process of getting people back there (sic) items and should have the first batch of items finished up next week."

Shortly after Denver7's second report in June 2024, he shipped Pacana her Louboutin heels, with the work completed.

"It's like the Cinderella slipper when she gets her slipper back, and it takes her back to that time, this magical moment, and that's really what it was," said Pacana. "Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, Denver7 Investigates. Now I have my gorgeous shoes, which I can't live without, and it's all thanks to you guys."

Her story gave dozens of other customers still waiting for their shoes hope. But as time passed, Trushkov stopped responding to Denver7 Investigates and police, according to a Denver Police Department spokesperson.

"This is the police report, and I have not heard a single thing from the Denver police since then," said Laurene Nicastro, who is still waiting to get her $2,000 Louis Vuitton bag back and wants criminal charges.

The Denver District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges in this case, a spokesperson confirmed. In an email, the spokesperson wrote, "We are ethically obligated only to bring charges in cases where we believe we can prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt, and we didn’t think we could do that in this case."

"It's unacceptable," said Nicastro. "I don't even understand how people are losing several thousand dollars worth of merchandise [and] they can't get it back. I mean, what's going to replace that? Who's going to replace that? Where is it, Mr. Trushkov? To have no closure — it's frustrating. "

