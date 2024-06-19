Owner of Denver shoe repair shop promises returns after sudden closure

DENVER — A popular Denver shoe repair shop that abruptly closed six months ago may be under state investigation.

Denver7 Investigates first reported on Cobblers Plus in April when it closed its doors without giving refunds or returning property. Since then, multiple customers have come forward with similar stories.

"I would just really love my shoes back," said Chad Prisk, who sent Cobblers Plus a pair of Birkenstocks and a pair of Red Wing Iron Rangers in November 2023.

Prisk said the store posted a picture of what appeared to be his resoled boots on its Facebook page, but they were never sent back to him. The company also stopped responding to his messages.

"When you take care of your shoes like I do, you know every nick and scratch on them. So they were easily identifiable to me," said Prisk. "And that was kind of a gut punch."

Other customers, including Lucille Wenegieme, trusted Cobblers Plus with their heirloom items. For her, it was a Steve McQueen bag that her mother gave her.

"I think it's easy for some people to think, 'Oh, it's just a bag,' or, 'It's just a pair of shoes.' But these are things that we loved and that we put in someone else's care, hoping that we would get them back and be able to continue to enjoy them for a lifetime," said Wenegieme.

Denver7 | Investigates Customers left with questions after Denver shoe repair shop closes Joe Vaccarelli

Multiple customers told Denver7 Investigates they have been contacted by the Colorado Attorney General's Office about Cobbler's Plus and the owner, Allen Trushkov.

After months of trying to reach Trushkov, Denver7 Investigates received a series of texts from a number associated with Trushkov, stating in part, "I am finally in the process of getting people back there (sic) items and should have the first batch of items finished up next week." The text message states that he can't afford refunds or shipping for "close to 100 customers," but the goal is to return their belongings.

Many of his customers are still holding out hope.

"To the folks that own Cobblers Plus, I imagine that you watch the news, and I would just really hope that you would understand that these pieces were loved by people," said Wenegieme. "Even if it's just to return those things back to people, that would be a huge gesture."

Denver7 Investigates has offered to help connect customers with their things and is waiting to hear back from Trushkov. If you are missing items sent to Cobblers Plus, send an email to investigates@denver7.com.

If you believe you are a victim of fraud, file a complaint through the Stop Fraud Colorado website.

