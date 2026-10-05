Colorado woman thought a surprise $778 check was a scam. It wasn't.

DENVER — If someone sent you an unexpected check for hundreds of dollars, would you cash it, or would you wonder whether it was a scam?

That's exactly what happened to Centennial resident Darcie Hackett when she received a letter from Colorado's Great Colorado Payback program. Inside was a check for $778. At first, she wasn't celebrating. She was suspicious.

"I can't tell if this is real or fake or not," Hackett said.

top-stories.mp4

The letter stated that the Colorado Department of the Treasury had already verified that the money belonged to her and that she could cash the check immediately. But Hackett still had questions.

For starters, the check was issued in her maiden name. Then there was the amount.

"That's a lot, and I have no idea what it's from," she said.

She followed the state's instructions

Hackett decided to do exactly what she'd expect any cautious consumer to do — she went online. She searched the claim number listed on the letter. She compared the letter she received to an example posted on the state's website.

And instead of getting answers, she became more concerned.

"When I did more research on the website, they're like, 'This is what your letter should look like.' Mine doesn't look like that," Hackett said.

She also searched the claim identification number included with the mailing.

"They said you can look the check up. I clicked the claim ID number for the check, no listing either," she said.

At that point, Hackett wasn't convinced the money was real.

So she reached out to Denver7 Investigates.

"I knew you guys were the best of the best, so I might as well ask the experts," she said.

Denver7 Investigates After 16 years as a ‘ghost,’ woman finally gets Colorado birth certificate Jaclyn Allen

The check was legitimate

Denver7 Investigates contacted the Colorado Department of the Treasury, which confirmed the check was legitimate.

Treasury officials said the payment was part of the latest Great Colorado Payback proactive check campaign, which began mailing checks around Sept. 29.

According to the Treasury, more than 35,000 checks totaling nearly $27 million were mailed during the campaign.

The Great Colorado Payback is Colorado's unclaimed property program. The money can come from uncashed checks, utility deposits, insurance proceeds, forgotten accounts and other property that businesses are unable to return to the rightful owner.

Unlike traditional unclaimed property claims, Treasury officials said the recipients of these proactive checks have already been verified.

"Rest assured if it's from Great Colorado Payback, we have already verified identity," Treasury Communications Director Lindsay Sandoval told Denver7 Investigates' Jaclyn Allen. That verification is also why some recipients may not find their information in the state's public claim database.

Treasury officials said the claims are no longer handled the same way because the payments have already been verified and issued.

The Treasury also said it was, quote, "working to update the lookup information for these claims now."

In Hackett's case, officials said all she has to do is cash the check.

Why are people getting checks now?

According to the Treasury, many of the larger payments in the current mailing originated with the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Sandoval said some include previous TABOR refunds and Colorado Cash Back payments that were never successfully delivered to their intended recipients.

That may help explain why some people are receiving checks for several hundred dollars.

Why didn't the letter match the sample online?

Hackett also questioned why the letter she received looked different from the example posted on the Treasury's website.

The Treasury told Denver7 Investigates that the letter format was recently changed to comply with state mailing requirements.

A spokesperson previously told Denver7 Investigates that the state was working to upload the most recent version of the letter to its website.

Denver7 Investigates Denver relaunches online parking ticket disputes after months of backlash Jaclyn Allen

What Hackett wants changed

While she's relieved the check wasn't a scam, Hackett said the experience exposed a problem. She believes recipients should be able to independently verify the payment before cashing it.

"Maybe before you mail the check out, have the information updated on the website," she said.

Even after learning the check was real, Hackett said consumers should continue to ask questions whenever something seems suspicious.

"Always be suspicious, do your research, and when in doubt, reach out to Denver7."

FAQ: Great Colorado Payback checks

Is the check real?

The Colorado Department of the Treasury says checks mailed through the Great Colorado Payback proactive check campaign are legitimate.

Why am I getting a check?

The money may come from forgotten bank accounts, utility deposits, insurance payments, payroll checks, TABOR refunds, Colorado Cash Back refunds or other unclaimed property that was turned over to the state.

Why didn't my claim number show up in the database?

Treasury officials say recipients of proactive checks have already been verified and paid. The department says it is also working to update lookup information connected to these claims.

Why doesn't my letter look like the example on the website?

The Treasury says it recently updated the letter format to comply with state mailing requirements and is working to upload the newest version to its website.

Do I need to file a claim?

No. Treasury officials say recipients of proactive checks have already been verified, which means no additional paperwork is required.

Who can I contact if I have questions?

The Treasury encourages recipients with questions to email: greatcopayback@state.co.us

How do I check whether the state is holding money for me?

Search Colorado's unclaimed property database through the Great Colorado Payback program at: Colorado Unclaimed Property Search

Treasury officials estimate about one in 10 Coloradans has unclaimed property waiting to be returned.

Denver7