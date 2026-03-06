ARAPAHOE COUNTY — The man accused of killing his estranged wife and covering it up as a suicide in 2023 faced a judge for the first time in Arapahoe County on Thursday.

Ronald Lowry, 52, entered the courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackles.

Lowry was indicted and arrested last week on first-degree murder charges, accused of killing his wife, Richelle Lowry, at her Bennett home in October 2023, after allegedly stalking and surveilling her for months.

The 55-page indictment alleges that he stood to gain more than $1.3 million if her death was ruled a suicide. The two were in the process of getting divorced at the time of her death.

Cell phone records and location data included in the indictment show that Ronald Lowry had “a continued pattern” of going to Richelle Lowry's home when she wasn’t there and show he filmed her on at least one occasion. The investigation also placed a man matching Ronald Lowry’s description in the area of Richelle Lowry's home the night her security cameras stopped working, two days before she was found dead. His phone was on airplane mode at the time.

Colorado man indicted on murder charges in 2023 death of wife appears in court in Arapahoe County

During the hearing, the judge granted protection orders for three people and barred Ronald Lowry from two addresses, one in Denver and another in Tucson, Arizona. Lowry remains in custody and any potential bond was not discussed at the hearing.

Denver7 Investigates had a camera in the courtroom during the hearing, and a member of Ronald Lowry’s defense team actively sought to block the camera’s view throughout the hearing.

Ronald Lowry was arrested in Morgan County and transported to Arapahoe County overnight. He is due back on court on March 13.

Denver7