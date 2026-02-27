Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man indicted for first-degree murder in 2023 death of estranged wife

Indictment says he stood to gain over $1.3M if her death were ruled a suicide
A grand jury in Arapahoe County has indicted Ronald Lowry, 52, for first-degree murder in the 2023 death of his estranged wife, Richelle, at her Bennett home.

The indictment says he stood to gain over $1.3 million if her death were ruled a suicide.

Lowry is also being charged with stalking, tampering with evidence and crimes of violence. All are being charged as acts of domestic violence, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District.

The case stems from Richelle’s death in October 2023 after Arapahoe County deputies responded to a welfare check at her home and found her dead with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the indictment.

Lowry was booked into the Morgan County Jail Friday, records show.

This is a developing story that will be updated 

