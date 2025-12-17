Colorado community rallies to rebuild after contractor betrayal.

DENVER — After a botched remodel left their Denver home unlivable for two years, Kevin and Noelle Collins finally returned—thanks to 25 businesses, coordinated by the Better Business Bureau’s Restoring Trust program, donating over $200,000 in labor and materials so they could move back in before Christmas.

How It started

When Kevin and Noelle Collins hired a contractor to remodel their 1950s bungalow in late 2022, they thought they were starting a dream project. Months later, the City of Denver issued a stop‑work order, citing unsafe construction.

“We were down to the studs,” Noelle Collins said. “We had underground plumbing to do, and we had electrical. I mean, we had nothing.”

Denver7 Investigates obtained engineering reports stating the contractor was not licensed and had not obtained building permits.

Sean Schwalb, owner of Schwalb Builders, and his father, Avi, are now facing criminal charges of theft and fraud affecting dozens of customers. Both deny the allegations.

Court proceedings continue, with Avi’s trial set for Feb. 2 and Sean’s arraignment scheduled for Jan. 26 — his seventh, after multiple delays.

Connecting them to help

After Denver7 Investgates' coverage, the Better Business Bureau Foundation invited the Collinses to be part of its first “Restoring Trust” project — a program designed to help victims of contractor disputes by connecting them with vetted businesses willing to donate services.

“It was much worse than anybody realized,” said Meghan Conradt of the BBB Foundation. “We had to take it down to studs to make sure what we built back was safe and sustainable.”

AJ Kirkegaard Contractors led the rebuild, coordinating labor and supplies. Co‑owner Jon Crabtree said the project was the company's largest charity project to date, but worth it.

“It’s nice to do something for people who truly need something, instead of just want something,” he said.

In total, more than $200,000 in goods and services were donated, covering most — but not all — of the remodel’s cost. The Collinses contributed toward expenses not covered by donations.

Built to last — and restore trust

Walking through their finished home unveiled on Tuesday, Kevin paused.

“It is like we have a new home,” he said. “The guts, the studs, the flooring — all the important stuff is new. And more importantly, it’s up to code.”

From a new kitchen and spa‑like bathroom to a finished basement and added closet space, the rebuild gave the couple modern amenities — and renewed trust in good contractors.

Noelle said, “It looks brand new. ... I’m extremely grateful that the community came together and helped us out.”

The Collinses say they plan to testify in the upcoming court proceedings against the Schwalbs and, until then, they are looking forward to moving back into their longtime family home.

“We have gratitude. We’ve been humbled. We appreciate everything,” Kevin Collins said. “This isn’t just a house. It’s something we can leave to our kids.”

Businesses that contributed:

