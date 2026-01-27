Former Cherry Creek Schools board president calls on current board to hold superintendent accountable

A former Cherry Creek School Board president is calling for the current board to hold its superintendent accountable amid concerns of a toxic culture brought to light by a Denver7 investigation.

“It raises questions about how Cherry Creek represents itself,” former Board President Jennifer Churchfield said. “This isn't a story that's going away.”

Churchfield spent eight years as a board member from 2005 to 2013 and was board president from 2011-2013.

Former Cherry Creek Schools Board President Jennifer Churchill is calling for the current board to hold the superintendent accountable after Denver7 Investigates' reporting on what some insiders have called a toxic culture.

Earlier this month, Denver7 Investigates reported on what insiders have called a “toxic culture” in the district, stemming from the marriage of Superintendent Chris Smith and Chief Human Resource Officer Brenda Smith.

Denver7 Investigates spoke with more than a dozen insiders who said that the dynamic between the superintendent and his wife gives employees no place to go if there are any issues, and said leadership regularly uses intimidation tactics. Three of those sources spoke on camera in silhouette and with their voices disguised because they feared retaliation.

Chris Smith declined multiple interview requests through a district spokesperson for that story and did not answer questions from Denver7 Investigates at a December board meeting, instead leaving through a side door.

Denver7 Chief Investigative Reporter Tony Kovaleski attempts to ask Cherry Creek School District Superintendent Chris Smith, far right, a question after a December School Board meeting while Smith exits through a side door.

Churchfield said she saw the report and called Smith’s actions “unacceptable.”

“Your job is to represent the school district to the best of your ability and to conduct yourself in a professional manner,” Churchfield said of Smith. “And that was unprofessional.”

Smith has continued to deny interview requests since that first story aired.

The school district noted that Brenda Smith reports to a deputy superintendent and not to her husband, and in a statement for Denver7 Investigates’ first report, it said that the relationship wasn’t seen as a conflict of interest at the time of the superintendent’s hiring, “nor is it one today.”

Churchfield, when asked if she felt that statement was accurate, said, “It's not whether I buy it or not. I think it's happening. Your stories are covering it. I'm hearing stories. The community coming forward via your story and other platforms to say they are familiar with these stories. Now, it's got to be addressed.”

After Denver7 Investigates’ first report, Churchfield sent an email to the current board stating in the subject line: “Board action required regarding Denver7 Investigation.”

The email goes on to state that, “Recent public reporting by Denver7 raises serious governance and leadership issues that warrant formal board attention.”

She also calls for “holding the superintendent accountable for both performance and conduct,” adding that “I urge the board to formally acknowledge these concerns.”

“I am so disappointed that the Cherry Creek I knew 15 years ago is not the Cherry Creek of today,” she told Denver7 Investigates.

Denver7 Investigates also sent emails to all five members of the current school board – JC Futrell, Angela Garland, Terry Bates, Mike Hamrick and Board President Anne Egan – asking for interviews. None of the board members replied.

Late Monday afternoon, a district spokesperson sent a statement on behalf of the board that read, "The matters involving the superintendent are personnel matters, which the board cannot comment on at this time."

The school board has called a special meeting Tuesday. Sources tell Denver7 Investigates that among the topics is Chris Smith’s future, deciding on his contract after 2028. The board’s agenda said the discussion will be in executive session regarding Smith’s mid-year evaluation.

The three sources who spoke to Denver7 Investigates in silhouette with voices disguised also spoke on the need for the board to take action, with one saying it’s the board’s responsibility to fix the problem.

“The school board is very much aware of this controversy,” a second source said. “If anything, it feels the board has been just as culpable in pushing things under the rug, choosing to not hear the voices of the stories.”

A third source added, “I think there needs to be accountability. There needs to be checks and balances.”

When asked what Churchfield would say to the superintendent if she had the opportunity, she said, “I would say to him, ‘Superintendent Smith, you are leading a very large organization with an extraordinary budget with a huge responsibility to educate 53,000 students. Be a leader. Be a leader.”

