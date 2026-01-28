Cherry Creek School Board announces it will review culture following Denver7 Investigation

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School Board of Directors announced Tuesday that it will review claims of a toxic culture in the district stemming from the relationship between the superintendent and his wife, the human resources director.

The announcement comes following a series of Denver7 Investigates reports that included speaking with dozens of insiders about how employees have nowhere to go with complaints because Superintendent Chris Smith and Chief Human Resource Officer Brenda Smith are married.

Since the initial report on Jan. 13, others have come forward, including a former Cherry Creek School Board president, to demand that the current board hold the superintendent accountable.

Board President Anne Egan read a statement prior to going into executive session to discuss Chris Smith’s mid-year review.

“The Board of Education is acutely aware of some of the issues being raised around the district administration and the tenure of Superintendent Smith,” she said. “This board will be taking action specifically as part of our evaluation of Superintendent Smith.”

Egan said that before its next meeting on Feb. 6, the board will review a 2022 memo regarding the conflict of interest involving Chris and Brenda Smith and “make changes as required.” The board is also freezing all district-administration travel for six months.

“Taking these steps at our next meeting will allow the board time to learn more facts and continue to address the concerns raised by our community,” Egan added.

Egan declined to take questions following the announcement.

Chris Smith went into executive session with the board. He then left out of a side door and did not speak to Denver7 Investigates.

