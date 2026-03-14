Cherry Creek School Board appoints new 'independent' member to audit committee following Denver7 Investigation

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School District Board of Education announced a new addition to the group tasked with overseeing an audit that was announced following a Denver7 Investigation.

On Friday, the board issued a statement saying they voted to appoint a seventh "independent member who will serve as the facilitator and chair of the committee."

The Internal Controls Audit Process Committee was formed after the former superintendent resigned and two administrators were placed on administrative leave.

Denver7 Investigates' report earlier this year exposed what insiders called a "toxic culture" withing the district, many pointing the the relationship between former Superintendent Chris Smith and his wife, Chief Human Resource Officer Brenda Smith, as part of the problem.

Brenda Smith is currently on administrative leave.



Watch the first in a series of several reports about the Cherry Creek School District's "toxic culture" in the video player below:

Employees, insiders speak of toxic culture within Cherry Creek School District

In Friday's statement, CCSD Board President Anne Egan said, "The Board determined it was important to add an independent member to lead the Audit Process Committee in its work and provide a tie-breaking vote, if needed."

The board says the audit committee's first meeting was held on March 3. The committee will meet again and eventually publish a request for proposal to find a firm to complete a review of select school and department level operations.

The statement also said the board discussed the ongoing investigation into Dr. Tony Poole, the assistant superintendent of special populations, who is also on administrative leave, during a special meeting in executive session on Friday.

A press release from the district stated there is no update on either investigation at this time.

Denver7