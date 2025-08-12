Cars stolen from Aurora auto shops: Is it common, and who's responsible? | Denver7 Investigates

AURORA, Colo. — After receiving a tip from viewer Brian Hitchcock, Denver7 Investigates dug into the troubling trend of cars being stolen from Aurora auto shops.

Hitchcock emailed consumer investigative reporter Jaclyn Allen when his pickup truck was stolen from Ellis Automotive in July.

"I thought it was a joke," he wrote. "The shop manager insists that there is absolutely nothing they can do for me."

A Denver7 Investigates open records request to the Aurora Police Department revealed 460 reports of cars stolen from auto shops from 2020 to 2025.

Some locations have been targeted by thieves dozens of times. Topline Automotive Services, located at 17500 E 32nd Avenue, where an auction site operates, has the highest number of reports at 37.

However, records show a notable drop in thefts in recent years. Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore acknowledged concern about auto theft in general, but noted a nearly 40 percent drop in stolen cars this year compared to the same period last year.

"What the police department is doing is we're catching the criminals. With our new pursuit policy, we are catching these criminals, holding them accountable, and taking them to jail," Longshore said.

Longshore said some of the responsibility falls on the auto shops themselves, and consumers should seek out reputable locations with security measures in place.

"I think we want to drill down and figure out from the body shops: why it is that they're targeting these places? Is it because lack of security? Is it because these cars are out parked in the open parking lots on the street waiting to be serviced? These are questions that I would ask these auto shops," Longshore said. "What are you doing to protect customers' cars?"

Denver7 Investigates has previously looked into who is financially responsible if a car is stolen from an auto shop. Insurance experts said an auto shop might be held liable if they are proven to be negligent, but that can turn into a long legal battle.

Brian Bates, president of EAS Tire & Auto, operates numerous auto shops in the area, including Ellis Automotive. Bates said investing in surveillance cameras and security can help deter theft, but it doesn't stop determined criminals, even if cars are stored inside the building at night.

"They drive [cars] straight through the doors if they can get in," Bates told Denver7 Investigates. "It's been a really challenging problem, but everybody in the automotive industry is dealing with it."

He credited the recent decrease in thefts to license plate readers and legislation making car theft a felony, regardless of the vehicle's value.

Meanwhile, Hitchcock's stolen pickup was found in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood last week, damaged but still drivable. Ellis Automotive has offered to help with the repairs.

"It's not something we take lightly," Bates saud. "When something happens to somebody's vehicle, the people here and at all of our shops care, and they are frustrated as much as the customers are."

Hitchcock expressed his ongoing concerns about vehicle safety at auto repair shops and auto theft, but was relieved that his truck was recovered.

"I'm thankful that you guys were able to look into my case and help me kind of shine a light on this," he said.

Reflecting on the broader issue, auto theft has been a serious problem in Colorado, which led the nation in car thefts three years ago, with over 41,000 stolen vehicles in 2022. Last year, that number decreased by more than 40 percent to just over 24,000. The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority credited the decline to increased public awareness and tougher laws.

