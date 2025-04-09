Report: Colorado saw a significant drop in auto thefts last year

DENVER — Auto thefts in Colorado are continuing a downward trend.

Colorado saw a substantial improvement in statewide reported stolen vehicles, with a 25% decrease in reported stolen vehicles by volume in 2024, according to a new report by the Colorado State Patrol released Wednesday.

The report said last year’s numbers represent 8,401 fewer thefts compared to reported vehicle thefts in 2023.

More good news: CSP said the recovery rate in 2024 stands at 82%, marking the lowest point in the 5-year comparison.

CSP credits law enforcement efforts and recent legislation with helping to bring auto theft numbers down over the past couple of years.

However, despite the decline, auto theft remains a problem in Colorado.

In 2024, the state reported 24,575 reported stolen vehicles, averaging a per capita rate of 415 stolen vehicles per 100,000 residents.

And Hyundai and Kia manufactured vehicles remain a top target for thieves, as the makes collectively accounted for 19% of all reported stolen vehicles in the state, according to the report.

The 10 most stolen vehicles in Colorado in 2024 were:



Chevrolet Silverado 1071

Hyundai Elantra 969

Hyundai Sonata 620

Chevrolet Sierra 575

Ford F-250 563

Ford F-150 539

Kia Optima 500

Kia Soul 479

Honda Civic 470

Kia Sportage 443

Colorado has held the distinction of being the country's car theft capital for the past five years, but if the positive trend of decreasing statewide auto thefts continues, the state might lose that title if it hasn’t already.