‘Assume everything is a scam’: Denver woman warns about AI tax scams

DENVER — As Coloradans start filing taxes, the Better Business Bureau is warning about a surge in scam calls claiming to offer tax relief. These calls — sometimes using artificial intelligence to mimic a live person — are also borrowing the names of legitimate companies to sound credible.

The voice on the other end sounds like a real person — pausing, even saying “um”, and offering to erase back taxes.

Denver architect Laura Leckband told Denver7 Investigates she’s received seven similar calls in just the past two weeks, each from a different number, and each with the same pitch.

“I was like, What have I forgotten? What have I done wrong?,” Leckband said, adding that when she first heard the message, she thought it might be legitimate.

The caller identified himself as “Ethan Cole with the Tax Resolution Oversight Department” and referenced the 2025 IRS liability reduction program.

Listen to the tax scam voicemail here:

Spoofing AI voices and real business names

Leckband has reported the calls to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which says there’s been a surge in tax‑related scam reports in Colorado just as tax season gets underway.

Meghan Conradt, director of foundation for the BBB, explained that urgency is a major red‑flag tactic.

“A sense of urgency is one of the hallmark characteristics of scams,” said Conradt.

She said many of these scams now use AI voice technology to sound even more convincing.

“So it may be a bot that's calling and saying this script to you and your voicemail, but it could sound like a real person," Conradt said. "They may be using tactics where they're using pauses or saying 'um' or 'ah' or trying to make it sound more natural, and all of those are things that AI is certainly capable of doing these days.”

The BBB also warns about scammers stealing the names of legitimate businesses as part of the con.

Example: American Tax Consultants

Conradt said the BBB has an alert about American Tax Consultants, a legitimate company, but calls or emails using its name and urging immediate action may actually be scammers spoofing their information.

For Leckband, the risk is personal.

“I think I'm being targeted because I'm an older woman,” she said.

She’s been the target before, including having her identity stolen.

“Be careful," she said. "Just assume everything is a scam until you find out otherwise, honestly.”

How to protect yourself

BBB and the IRS advise:



Don't respond to unexpected calls or texts. The IRS will reach out first by mail.

Watch for payment red flags: never pay with gift cards, wire transfers, or payment apps for taxes.

Verify numbers: always call the IRS or the business directly using a number you know is real.

Conradt adds that if you think you’re being scammed, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker or the FTC complaint portal — both can help track patterns and warn other consumers.

