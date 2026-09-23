After probation arrest, new criminal cases pile up against former Fort Carson solider

A former Fort Carson soldier who served time in military prison after scamming multiple women in a fake ticket scheme is again behind bars and faces new charges in the Denver metro area.

Gavin Pobst was sentenced to four years in prison last month after pleading guilty to auto theft charges in El Paso County while he was still on probation. And he's now facing multiple criminal charges in Broomfield and Douglas County.

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After probation arrest, new criminal cases pile up against Gavin Pobst

Pobst was also arrested in March in Aurora for warrants tied to a probation violation. Body camera video obtained by Denver7 Investigates shows the moment Aurora Police arrested him.

For nearly four years, Denver7 has investigated allegations tied to Pobst, beginning with complaints from women across the country who said they paid him for concert tickets they never received while he was stationed at Fort Carson.

In 2022, Denver7 Investigates first exposed allegations that Pobst was a soldier selling fake concert tickets online.

Weeks later, Fort Carson confirmed it had launched an investigation after Denver7 Investigates' reporting.

By 2024, Pobst was sentenced in military court and also faced state felony charges tied to identity theft and fraud allegations.

Court records tied to that case alleged there were “upwards of 60 victims.”

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Bailie Gipson said she paid Pobst $300 for fake Morgan Wallen tickets and tried to tell the Army about what happened.

“We were getting strung along, and then you did your interview. ... They started reaching out,” she said. “So I think y'all had a big impact on it.”

After serving time in military prison and receiving a bad conduct discharge from the Army, Denver7 Investigates began hearing about similar allegations again shortly after Pobst’s release.

“I think it made me feel better that I wasn’t alone in it, but also just made me more mad,” one woman, who did not wish to be identified out of concern for retaliation, previously told Denver7 Investigates.

In late 2025, Denver7 Investigates reported on active police investigations involving Pobst in Arvada, Broomfield, Colorado Springs and Denver. Women described allegations involving dating apps, money transfers and sports betting schemes.

Naana Serwah told Denver7 Investigates she never even met Pobst in person.

“He went ghost after a little and wasn’t giving me my money,” she said.

According to records previously obtained by Denver7 Investigates, probation officers later filed revocation complaints accusing Pobst of failing to report to probation appointments, failing to complete required treatment programs and failing to complete community service tied to his felony probation sentence.

In March 2026, Aurora Police arrested Pobst outside a sports bar on warrants connected to those probation violations.

But newly obtained court records show the cases continued even after that arrest.

According to the Colorado Judicial Department, Pobst was re-sentenced to probation April 1 after revocation proceedings.

Judicial officials said he then failed to report for any probation supervision appointments, triggering another revocation filing just days later.

El Paso County court records show Pobst was accused again of theft-related crimes almost immediately after being placed back on probation.

In a case from April 6, prosecutors accused Pobst of identity theft, theft and financial-device-related crimes tied to alleged offenses on April 2 and related to a woman Pobst met online.

Then in June, prosecutors filed a separate El Paso County auto theft case against Pobst. Court records show the alleged offense date was June 6.

Pobst ultimately pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced Aug. 19 to four years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. The charges in the April 6 case were dismissed as part of the plea, however Pobst agreed to pay restitution to the victims.

And there were still more cases.

Douglas County prosecutors also filed burglary and theft charges against Pobst after investigators alleged more than $30,000 in valuables and jewelry were stolen from a Lone Tree home following contact with a woman he met online.

A separate identity theft case also remains pending in Broomfield County.

Douglas County District Attorney George Brauchler told Denver7 Investigates he could not discuss Pobst’s active cases specifically, but said repeat property crime investigations that stretch across multiple jurisdictions can become difficult for agencies to manage.

“It becomes a bit of a logistical nightmare,” Brauchler said.

Brauchler also argued repeat property crime cases often do not receive the same level of resources or attention as violent crimes.

“You add all that together, and you get a situation where there are people can fly low enough to the ground, but still committing crimes that they’re able to get away with a lot,” he said.

Records show Pobst will be eligible for parole in the auto theft case in December 2027.

His public defender did not respond to requests for comment on the new cases. Pobst is due in court again on Thursday for the Douglas County charges and Oct. 15 for the Broomfield case.

Denver7