Wheat Ridge PD will use drones in its fireworks enforcement over Fourth of July weekend

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — It may have already started in your neighborhood: fireworks season.

This Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Wheat Ridge Police Department will use drones to respond to certain fireworks complaints.

"Let's say if we get a call for service and a fireworks complaint in an area that's harder to get to, maybe out in an open field or perhaps along the Clear Creek — we have a greenbelt that runs to the north side of Wheat Ridge — that could be a good opportunity to send a drone team over there," said Wheat Ridge PD public information officer Alex Rose. "We may also just implement it as kind of an overwatcher, is what we call it. So just have the drone go straight up, zoom out, and use that perspective to kind of guide our officers on the ground," said Rose.

The department will also have additional officers on patrol.

Any firework that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal in most of the state. Different municipalities have different restrictions, with penalties ranging from a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail.

Check with your city/county to determine what, if any, fireworks are permitted. Some restrictions may be extended depending on the weather and fire danger. You can find the fire restrictions for each county in Colorado at through this link.