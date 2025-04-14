Vigil held for Colorado woman killed in I-70 suspected DUI crash, her family calling for justice for Jody

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Nearly a month after Jody Weber Chavez lost her life in a suspected DUI crash, her family and friends gathered at Prospect Park on Sunday night to honor her legacy through a candlelight vigil.

On March 13, Wheat Ridge police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 5:15 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one person had died at the scene, along with a young child who was taken to the hospital. According to Wheat Ridge police, a preliminary investigation indicated one of the drivers in the crash was going the wrong way on Interstate 70. The suspected driver was identified as Jian Ben Chen, 34.

Jody's husband Steven Chavez showed up to Chen's first court appearance, advocating advocated for his wife and a no-bond hold for Chen.

At the vigil Sunday night, Steven Chavez addressed the dangers of drunk driving and called for stricter laws.

"You take a life, you lose your life. Right now it's a slap on the wrist and I've been following some other cases just to kind of see what the outcomes are and the punishment is very little in most cases, which doesn't feel like justice to me or any of the families that have been victimized, by drunk drivers." Chavez said.

The day of the crash, Chavez said his wife was getting ready to drop their son off at grandma's, as Jody would then "head out to work to take care of people, to invest, to give back to society."

Following the news, Chavez said he thought he "lost both of them" as their 2-year-old son was in the backseat.

"I was pleading and begging, 'God. I didn't even get to see my wife, you know, she passed away at the scene,' and she used her final moments to climb into the backseat to make sure that my son was okay, that's a strong woman and I am proud of her for that," Chavez said.

Vigil held Sunday for CO mother killed in I-70 suspected DUI crash

Linda Thomas, Jody's mother, was brought to tears in remembering her "baby girl," addressing the need for stricter laws and justice for her daughter.

"I hope to see stronger laws. He might only serve 12 years, which I think is ridiculous. A life should be more, should be worth more than 12 years for somebody to serve and. I just don't think they should be out and I think they should have no bail," Thomas said.

Chen currently faces nine total charges including vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, and reckless endangerment. He posted bond on March 18 and is expected back in court on June 3.