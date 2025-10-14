Two men convicted in Wheat Ridge jewelry store owner's death sentenced to lengthy prison terms

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Two men who were found guilty of killing a Wheat Ridge jewelry store owner have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Charles Shay and Michael James McCormack robbed Peter Arguello's store, Peter Damian Fine Jewelry & Antiques, on November 29, 2023. During the robbery, Arguello was kidnapped, assaulted and fatally shot by Shay, according to the DA's office.

Court documents revealed surveillance video from inside the shop captured the shooting and showed a suspect trying to handcuff Arguello. The store owner resisted, and Shay shot Arguello three times, according to court documents.

In August, a Jefferson County jury found Shay guilty of 10 counts, including first-degree murder. The DA's office said Shay was also determined to be a habitual criminal under Colorado law, having six prior felony convictions.

Shay was sentenced on Sept. 10 to life without the possibility of parole plus 120 years.

McCormack, meanwhile, was convicted by a separate jury of five counts, including felony murder and aggravated robbery. He was sentenced Monday to 75 years in prison.

“Peter Arguello was an innocent victim and a beloved member of this community whose life was stolen in a senseless act of violence,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Chandler Grant said in a statement. “These sentences bring accountability, honor the strength of his family and community, and reflect the tireless work of our law enforcement partners to ensure justice for Peter and his loved ones.”