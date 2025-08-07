Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeWheat Ridge

Actions

Man convicted in shooting death of Wheat Ridge antique shop owner

One of the suspects accused of shooting and killing a Wheat Ridge antique shop owner in 2023 was found guilty Wednesday of multiple charges, including first degree murder.
Peter Damian.jpeg
Family of Peter Damian
Peter Damian.jpeg
Friends remember Wheat Ridge antique shop owner killed during possible robbery
Second person arrested in connection with death of Wheat Ridge antique shop owner
Posted

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – One of the suspects accused of shooting and killing a Wheat Ridge antique shop owner in 2023 was found guilty Wednesday of multiple charges, including first degree murder.

Charles Robinson Shay, 42, was convicted by a Jefferson County jury following a 7-day trial in the killing of Peter Damian Arguello was shot and killed inside his store, Peter Damian Fine Jewelry & Antiques during a robbery on November 29, 2023.

Shay was convicted on 11 counts and faces a mandatory life sentence in prison without parole.

Court documents revealed surveillance video from inside the shop captured the shooting and showed a suspect trying to handcuff Arguello.

Peter Damian, Courtesy Neighborhood Gazette

The victim resisted and the suspect shot Arguello three times, according to court documents.

DNA on the flex cuffs was linked to Shay, according to an affidavit.

Under Colorado criminal statute, Shay faces a potential sentence enhancer and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 10.

A second suspect, Michael McCormack, is also accused in the murder and is set to stand trial on August 22.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7gives.jpg

Denver7 | Gives