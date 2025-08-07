Man convicted in shooting death of Wheat Ridge antique shop owner

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – One of the suspects accused of shooting and killing a Wheat Ridge antique shop owner in 2023 was found guilty Wednesday of multiple charges, including first degree murder.

Charles Robinson Shay, 42, was convicted by a Jefferson County jury following a 7-day trial in the killing of Peter Damian Arguello was shot and killed inside his store, Peter Damian Fine Jewelry & Antiques during a robbery on November 29, 2023.

Shay was convicted on 11 counts and faces a mandatory life sentence in prison without parole.

Court documents revealed surveillance video from inside the shop captured the shooting and showed a suspect trying to handcuff Arguello.

The victim resisted and the suspect shot Arguello three times, according to court documents.

DNA on the flex cuffs was linked to Shay, according to an affidavit.

Under Colorado criminal statute, Shay faces a potential sentence enhancer and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 10.

A second suspect, Michael McCormack, is also accused in the murder and is set to stand trial on August 22.