A 'slap on the hand for taking my daughter's life': Wrong-way drunk driver sentenced in fatal Jeffco case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The wrong-way drunk driver who crashed head-on with a young mother — killing her and injuring her child — on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County last year has been sentenced to the maximum time in prison.

In late February, just days before his trial was expected to start, Jian Bin Chen, 35, took a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to the following charges: two counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence (second alcohol-related offense), reckless driving, improper driving on a divided highway, careless driving and driving with expired license plates. He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges in August 2025.

On Friday, in front of a crowded courtroom, Chen was sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections, which was the maximum sentence.

This case began early in the morning on March 13, 2025. Multiple people called 911 to report a crash on eastbound I-70 near Ward Road. At the scene, authorities found a Ford Escape and Lexus RX350, both with significant damage to the front of the cars, Chen's arrest affidavit reads.

One person, identified as Jody Chavez, died at the scene. Her 2-year-old was brought to a hospital with scrapes and bruises. They had been in the Ford Escape.

Officers spoke with the driver of the Lexus RX350, identified as Chen, who was 34 at the time. They noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and his bloodshot eyes, the affidavit reads. Chen told authorities that he believed he was in Oklahoma. Later, at a hospital, he told staff that "he thought his vehicle had struck something but was not sure," the affidavit reads.

After speaking with witnesses and watching traffic camera footage, officials confirmed that Chen had been driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at the time of the crash.

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The husband and children of Jody Chavez attended Friday's sentencing.

Prosecutors began by telling the court that they were asking for the max sentence of 12 years. They noted that Chen had a 2019 DUI case out of Jefferson County, pleaded guilty in 2020 for evading the interlock device for that case, and has a pending drug-related case out of Oklahoma. They said they believe 12 years is fair for a repeat offender, who had previously been through rehabilitation that did not seem to work.

Three family members of Chavez spoke in the courtroom.

Linda Thomas, her mother, expressed her disappointment that 12 years was the maximum Chen could face, and felt like a "slap on the hand for taking my daughter's life." The law should be much stronger for DUI homicide, she said.

She said he has no remorse for what he did.

Denise Daphne, Chavez's sister, fought tears as she addressed the court. She recalled walking into the hospital's emergency room and learning Chavez had died.

"That's when I knew Jody had been killed, murdered, at 5 a.m. on her morning commute," she said.

Daphne said Chavez's young son won't remember his mother, except through photos and videos.

"She'll be a ghost to him," she said.

She echoed Thomas, saying 12 years is not long enough and that Chen deserved to be locked away for decades.

“I don't think it should matter whether you murder someone with a knife, a gun or a Lexus. At the end of the day, Chen is still a murderer and my sister is still dead," she told the court.

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Chavez's husband, Steven Chavez, addressed the court for about 15 minutes, starting with the woman his wife was and what she meant to their family. He met her 12 years ago to the day, he said Friday morning.

He also spoke about the day of the crash. Using her shared location on her phone, he saw she was not moving and thought her car may have had a flat tire or ran out of gas. When she didn't answer her phone, he said he headed out toward her, but got stuck in backup traffic. When he called 911 and told the authorities his name and a description of his wife, they told him to go to the hospital. He was reunited with his young son there. It was also where he learned his wife had died.

Steven Chavez also spoke about Chen's background, saying he had already been charged with DUI previously and was given probation.

“He experienced grace, and what he did with it is he took that grace and he slapped it in the face," he said.

Denver7 Steven Chavez is surrounded by family at a court hearing in March 2025.

Defense attorney Harvey Steinberg then spoke on Chen's behalf, saying the defendant accepted responsibility immediately, participated in classes for treatment and has stayed in compliance with court orders. He changed his life, Steinberg said.

The judge then sentenced Chen to 12 years in prison.

The defense attorney said his client had not had the chance to speak, which the judge permitted afterward. Chen asked for forgiveness and said he would try his best to reform himself.

“I learned my lesson," he said. "I will definitely have reformation of my behavior from now on... I will tell the people around me (to) use me as a terrible example. Learn from me.”