22-year-old arrested Wednesday morning in connection with stabbing outside Labor Works, Westminster PD says

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a stabbing outside a Labor Works, the Westminster Police Department said.

The stabbing victim was a 42-year-old man, according to Westminster PD. He was taken to the hospital. Denver7 is working to learn more about his condition.

Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Westminster police officers were called to the Labor Works parking lot near 72nd Ave. and Federal Boulevard for a reported stabbing. Westminster police said three people were outside Labor Works waiting for it to open when they got into an argument, according to a preliminary investigation.

LaborWorks is a national industrial staffing company.

22-year-old suspect arrested for stabbing outside Labor Works: Westminster PD

When officers arrived, the stabbing suspect drove away, Westminster PD said. Officers chased the man to Interstate 76 and Interstate 70 in Arvada where the suspect ultimately surrendered. Westminster police were then able to take him into custody.

Officers found a stolen gun inside the vehicle that the suspect was driving.