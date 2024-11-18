Watch Now
Four people shot near Leetsdale Drive and Quebec Street Monday morning, Denver police say

Four people were shot off Leetsdale Drive near Quebec Street Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.
We are working to learn more about the condition of the four men who were shot.

Denver police said officers are working to put together a suspect description.

