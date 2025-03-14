Thornton police asking for help in solving February double homicide

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is asking for help in solving a double homicide that occurred last month.

On Feb. 26, just before 11:15 p.m., police officers and firefighters responded to a home fire in a neighborhood off E. 160th Ave. and York Street. First responders found Kendra Anderson, 58, and Chad Anderson, 55, dead inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that it was a double homicide and the fire was set on purpose. No arrests have been made yet, and Thornton police have not released any details about potential suspects.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP) to remain anonymous. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward. There's also an option to submit online.