Two people found dead inside Thornton house fire died by homicide: Police

THORNTON, Colo. — The two people who were found dead inside a Thornton house fire on Wednesday died by homicide, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Authorities were called out to a house fire in the 16300 block of Columbine Street just before 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers and firefighters found two people — a 58-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man — dead inside the home.

The two people suffered apparent gunshot wounds, according to Thornton PD. On Friday, Thornton police announced that the two deaths were deemed homicides.

The victims' identities have not yet been released.

Firefighters extinguished the fire just before midnight. Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

Detectives are still working to process the crime scene and follow up on leads, according to Thornton police. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 720-977-5069.