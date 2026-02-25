Grass fire in Thornton shuts down northbound I-25; nearby homes, businesses told to evacuate

THORNTON, Colo. — A grass fire in Thornton on Wednesday has created a large plume of black smoke that is drifting over Interstate 25, forcing state transportation officials to shut down both directions of the highway and forcing the evacuation of a nearby school and several businesses.

Pinnacle High School and nearby businesses were being evacuated due to the fire as Thornton police officers went door-to-door in neighborhoods to the northeast.

"Those who live in the area and cannot go home are being asked to go to Water World as a safe location," they said.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were also shut down between Thornton Parkway and 84th Avenue due to drifting smoke over the highway, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Travelers were advised to expect delays in the area.

Denver7

Denver7 began receiving reports of a large plume of black smoke shortly before 11:55 a.m. from one of our reporters near Westminster High School.

Denver7 reached out to a Westminster police spokesperson, who said the smoke wasn't coming from their area, and they directed us to call Thornton PD.

Todd Barnes, with the City of Thornton, told Denver7 over the phone that the large plume of black smoke was the result of a “field on fire.”

But Thornton police clarified the cause of the large plume of black smoke a few minutes later on X, posting that it was due to a grass fire near 84h and Huron.

Thornton Fire Crews, along with several neighboring departments, on scene at Pinnacle High School for a vegetation fire. The school has been evacuated. I-25 has been closed north and south bound at 84th pic.twitter.com/EJMBurJUQe — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) February 25, 2026

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.