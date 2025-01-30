Parker suspect accused of random stabbings, including attack on 7-year-old child

PARKER, Colo. – A stabbing suspect arrested in connection to two alleged random attacks over the weekend is also accused of a third attack where a child was stabbed in the back of the head at a local Walmart.

Luke Barkhaus was arrested by Parker police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday in connection to the random stabbing attacks reported Sunday at the separate businesses.

Denver7 has learned investigators believe Barkhaus also walked into a Walmart and allegedly stabbed the 7-year-old child in the back of the head while the victim was with a sibling.

It was unclear when the Walmart incident happened in relation to the other attacks. The child was reportedly going to be okay.

Denver7 is working to clarify locations and a timeline of the incidents.

Parker police said Barkhaus allegedly stabbed the employee of a restaurant on Sunday evening before fleeing. Then around an hour later, a separate business in Parker called police reporting another random stabbing, believed to be by the same suspect, according to police.

One of Sunday’s victims was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police previously said.

Parker Police Department

Barkhaus was identified by officers after viewing surveillance video from the second stabbing in which he was seen leaving the scene in his car. Police said he was tracked down through the license plate number.

Citing a “risk to the community”, Barkhaus’ bond was upped from an initial $100,000 to $1 million by a Douglas County judge during a Wednesday morning status hearing, at the urging of the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

He faces a slew of charges including 1st degree assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, menacing and child abuse, according to a release from the 23rd Judicial District.

During that hearing, prosecutors said the victim of the first attack at the restaurant was stabbed next to the eye and in another attack, an employee of a Dollar Tree store in Aurora was stabbed in the back of the head.

The prosecution said when asked, he allegedly stated he stabbed the victims “for the rush” and reportedly bought the knife days before the attacks and if not arrested “would have continued to do it.”

Barkhaus’ next appearance in court is scheduled for February 2, 2025. Denver7 will follow up on this report.

Denver7's Adria Irahheta and Robert Garrison contributed to this report.