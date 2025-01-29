Man arrested, accused of random stabbings at Parker businesses that wounded 2

PARKER, Colo. — Police in Parker arrested a man Tuesday they said randomly attacked two people with a knife at two different businesses, sending one person to the hospital.

Police said the suspect stabbed a restaurant employee Sunday evening and then took off. About an hour later, another Parker business called, reporting a stabbing by the same suspect.

One of the victims was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After reviewing surveillance video, police identified the suspect's vehicle and license number and tracked him down to an Aurora address, where he was arrested, according to police.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was booked into the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.