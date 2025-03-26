Watch Now
One person dies in crash on E. Mainstreet in Parker Wednesday morning

PARKER, Colo. — One person died in a crash on E. Mainstreet in Parker Wednesday morning, the Parker Police Department confirmed to Denver7.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Det. Jordan Diekneit with Parker PD said.

It closed eastbound and westbound traffic on E. Mainstreet from S. Motsenbocker Road to S. Twenty Mile Road while Parker police investigated what happened.

E. Mainstreet reopened before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported.

