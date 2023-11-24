Watch Now
Memorial garden for child loss vandalized in Parker, foundation says

Posted at 4:57 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 18:57:57-05

PARKER, Colo. — A memorial garden dedicated to children who have died was vandalized in Parker, according to the foundation that oversees the garden.

The Rowan Tree Foundation "[provides] ongoing support and resources for families who are coping with the devastating loss of a much-loved child," according to its website. Executive Director Corinne O'Flynn said five trees at the Angel Memorial Garden in Parker were chopped down.

"The area has been cleared as best as I could manage, so the memorial is accessible, but I wanted everyone to be informed so you aren’t caught unaware by the heartbreaking scene," wrote O'Flynn.

A police report was filed, according to the Rowan Tree Foundation.

The foundation aims to replace the trees with equally mature trees. O'Flynn said the web page will be updated "as things progress and replacement tree plans are underway."

If you would like to donate to the garden's restoration, click here.

