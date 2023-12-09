Parker teen admits to memorial garden vandalism, police say

PARKER, Colo. — A Parker teen admitted to vandalizing a memorial garden dedicated to children who have died, the Parker Police Department announced Friday.

The Angel Memorial Garden was first vandalized at the end of November, according to the Rowan Tree Foundation, which oversees the garden. Roughly two weeks later, the garden was vandalized again, sometime between late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

On Friday morning, police released an image of a suspect believed to be involved in multiple criminal mischief incidents, including at the memorial garden as well as the Salisbury Equestrian Park. Total damages are estimated at $16,000.

The suspect, a 16-year-old Parker resident, turned himself in to Parker police Friday afternoon and admitted to his involvement, the department said. Since he is a minor, the department will not release his identity.

Parker Police Department

"I hope he sees the error of his ways. And we are just so grateful that we can move forward with this settled at least a little more in our hearts," the Rowan Tree Foundation said in a post on its Facebook page.

Parker PD did not say what charges — if any — the teen will face.