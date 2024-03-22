Northglenn facility near two schools, playground will house registered sex offenders

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The State of Colorado is converting a former senior care facility in Northglenn, located near two elementary schools, a playground and a daycare, into transitional housing for registered sex offenders.

Jennifer Padilla lives right across the street from the facility, located at 11255 and 11275 Grant Drive. On a nice afternoon, the sidewalks along Grant Drive near East 112th Place are busy with students walking from two nearby elementary schools.

"We have tons of kids that walk to and from school every day. The property right next door to mine has tons of children. And I just don’t think sexual offenders should be able to move into this neighborhood," said Padilla.

Many of the students pass the former senior care facility, which the state closed in 2022 for violations. Now, Colorado's Office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health plans to convert the building into a mental health transitional living (MHTL) home.

The City of Northglenn told neighbors the property will house people managing severe mental illness and substance use disorders and will include registered sex offenders. The state plans to open the facility in mid-April.

Colorado does not have any state laws that restrict where registered sex offenders can live. Northglenn does have a local ordinance, but the facility meets the requirements.

Carmella Herold also lives across the street and regularly babysits her great-grandkids at home.

"I would probably move... everyone needs a place but I don't think this is a very good place for it. I really don't," said Herold.

Neighbors aren't the only ones upset about the facility. State Rep. Jenny Willford, who represents the district, wrote a letter to the Office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health expressing her concerns about the buildings that will "likely house 32 registered sex offenders." She noted it's within close proximity to a playground, two elementary schools and a home-based daycare.

Willford posed several questions to the state: Will any of the residents be on parole or probation? What security improvements are planned for the facility?

In a statement, a spokesperson for the City of Northglenn said the city had "no voice in this land use decision" and is "concerned."

"The City of Northglenn is concerned that we have no voice in this land use decision. Our local land use laws require notification and provide space for public comment when there is a change. Though we have no input on the change of use in this situation, we felt it was important to inform the neighborhood and offer our community an opportunity to provide feedback," the spokesperson said.

Denver7 reached out to the Office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health to find out how this location was chosen but have not heard back.

The city is hosting a community meeting on April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Northglenn Recreation Center in Community Rooms 2 & 3.