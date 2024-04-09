Northglenn City Council approves emergency ordinance following transitional housing facility outrage

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn City Council on Monday unanimously approved an emergency ordinance that increases the distance between sex offenders and schools.

The ordinance comes amid community outcry over the State of Colorado's plan to convert a former senior care facility into transitional housing for registered sex offenders. The facility, located at 11255 and 11275 Grant Drive, is located near two elementary schools, a playground and a daycare.

Northglenn Northglenn facility near two schools will house registered sex offenders Claire Lavezzorio

The senior care facility closed in 2022 for violations. Now, Colorado's Office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health plans to convert the building into a mental health transitional living (MHTL) home.

The City of Northglenn told neighbors the property will house people managing severe mental illness and substance use disorders and will include registered sex offenders. The state plans to open the facility in mid-April.

Colorado does not have any state laws that restrict where registered sex offenders can live.

Under Northglenn's original ordinance, sex offenders could not live within 750 feet of a school. The emergency ordinance increases that distance from 750 feet to 1,000 feet.

Northglenn Northglenn neighbors speak out against transitional housing facility Claire Lavezzorio

Even though council members unanimously approved the emergency ordinance, Diana Wilson, Director of Communications for the City of Northglenn, said the vote may not make a difference.

"It's the state," she said. "They don't have to follow our local ordinances or go through our planning process. They can just do whatever they want."

The council also voted in favor of a resolution opposing the location of the mental health transitional living home.

Denver7 reached out to the Colorado Department of Human Services for comment but did not receive a reply as of publication.