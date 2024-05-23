Morrison's new radar camera ticketed more than 10,000 speeders in its first two weeks

MORRISON, Colo. — In its first two weeks, the Town of Morrison's new automated radar camera issued more than 10,000 tickets to speeding drivers, according to Morrison Police Chief Bill Vinelli.

The camera is permanently stationed at Bear Creek Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue. With a posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour along Bear Creek Ave., the camera automatically captures the license plate of drivers going 35 mph or more. Tickets are then mailed directly to drivers.

The camera will still take a picture of drivers caught going 34 mph, but they will not be issued tickets.

The camera was installed earlier this year and only issued warnings during its first 60 days. It officially began issuing tickets on May 8.

According to Chief Vinelli, in its first two weeks, the camera issued more than 10,000 tickets. For comparison, the Morrison Police Department issued a total of 1,700 speeding citations in 2023.

"This is averaging 1.32 tickets per minute," Vinelli told Denver7 Tuesday.

Vinelli said two drivers were clocked driving 60 mph — more than double the speed limit. That type of speed, if caught by an officer, will come with a trip to jail, the police chief said.

With so many violations, Vinelli said the town had to jump to a higher data plan to store all the tickets.

"Morrison has been painted as a speed trap. But you can see this is right out in the open, there's no hiding. We did a 60-day warning period. We have a sign posted back there," explained Vinelli.

Each ticket is $40, meaning the camera brought in more than $400,000 during that two-week period.

"The town's not doing it to make money. The town is doing it because of the tourist attraction that Morrison brings or is," said Vinelli.

Morrison installing radar cameras to detect, ticket speeders

Some Morrison residents believe drivers who are ticketed will not pay the fines.

"They're tourists. They don't know the speed limits. They're going to Red Rocks. And those people aren't going to pay the tickets," said one local.

But others are thrilled to see the speed camera up and running.

"The way people speed around here is absolutely ridiculous," said Lori Drake, who spends multiple days a week in Morrison.

Vinelli hopes this sends a strong message to visitors. He said the town could possibly see another radar camera.

"If a $40 infraction out of your pocket helps curb your behavior, then good for us," said Vinelli.