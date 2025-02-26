Suspect arrested in attempted arson and vandalism at Tesla dealership, Loveland police say

LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect was arrested Monday just before midnight in the attempted arson that occurred at a Tesla dealership earlier this month, the Loveland Police Department said. Several vehicles at the dealership were vandalized with graffiti, “some of which were offensive and hateful in nature,” according to Loveland PD.

40-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson visited the Loveland Tesla dealership Monday night in possession of common vandalism supplies. Nelson also uses the alias Justin Thomas Nelson, according to Loveland PD. Detectives took Nelson into custody before any further damage could occur

Nelson was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of use of explosives or incendiary devices during a felony, criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit a class 3 felony. The suspect has a $100,000 cash surety bond.

Loveland police said they received reports of “similar incidents” at the Tesla dealership two other times — on Jan. 29 and Feb. 2. Investigators said that because of the extent of the damage at the Tesla dealership, “it is likely others in the area may have witnessed suspicious activity during the time frame of these crimes.”

Anyone with information on the incident or Nelson is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.