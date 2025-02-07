Attempted arson at Tesla dealership in Loveland under investigation, police say

LOVELAND, Colo. — An investigation is underway both at the local and federal level after someone tried to set a Tesla dealership in Loveland on fire overnight, a spokesperson with the Loveland Police Department said Friday.

A preliminary investigation into the attempted arson at the Loveland Tesla dealership, located at 1606 N. Lincoln Ave., indicates that the attempted arson took place shortly after midnight, the spokesperson said.

Several vehicles at the dealership had also been vandalized with graffiti, “some of which were offensive and hateful in nature,” according to officials.

Loveland police investigators said Friday they received reports of “similar incidents” at the Tesla dealership twice in as many weeks – on Jan. 29 and Feb. 2, respectively.

Denver7

“However, these incidents were of lesser magnitude than today’s,” the department spokesperson said.

The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division was gathering and comparing evidence from the incidents, along with seeking additional information, the spokesperson said, adding that as of Friday morning, Loveland PD was working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well.

Investigators said that because of the extent of the damage at the Tesla dealership, “it is likely others in the area may have witnessed suspicious activity during the time frame of these crimes.”

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or the Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.