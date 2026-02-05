Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLone Tree

Actions

Douglas County Schools breaks ground on new elementary school to serve growing Lone Tree community

Elementary School 50 will be the future home for 750 students, pre-K through 5th grade, according to the district
Douglas County Schools broke ground Wednesday on Elementary School 50 in Lone Tree's RidgeGate Development, addressing the needs of a rapidly growing area on the east side of Interstate 25.
Douglas County Schools breaks ground on new elementary school to serve growing Lone Tree community
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 50 .jpg
Posted
and last updated

LONE TREE, Colo. — Douglas County Schools broke ground Wednesday on Elementary School 50 in Lone Tree's RidgeGate Development, addressing the needs of a rapidly growing area on the east side of Interstate 25.

The new school is set to open next fall, serving 750 students in grades pre-K through 5th grade.

Wes Olis, a father of two young boys, has been watching the development unfold around his neighborhood.

WES OLIS.jpg
Wes Olis, future Elementary School 50 parent

"The construction, the school, everything that's coming up here…this is the side to be on now," Olis said.

For families like his, the new school addresses the current gap in neighborhood amenities.

The school construction became possible after voters passed a bond in 2024 that allowed the district to build two new schools, with Elementary School 50 being one of them.

LONE TREE NEW SCHOOL.jpg

Superintendent Erin Kane explained that the growth in Lone Tree contrasts with enrollment trends in other parts of Douglas County.

"We have the right number of schools... in all the wrong places," Kane said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

ERIN KANE.jpg
Erin Kane, DCSD Superintendent

That challenge led the Douglas County School Board to vote last April to consolidate six Highlands Ranch elementary schools into three, addressing declining enrollment in that aging part of the county.

But back in Lone Tree, Kane said Elementary School 50 represents the district's solution for growing areas experiencing the opposite problem.

"We can avoid having kids on buses for long periods of times to go to other communities," Kane said.

For families in the RidgeGate development, the school means convenience and connection to their neighborhood.

"Having something locally, having something close, now the bus stop doesn't have to be where you pick them up from, it's actually where they go home to," Olis said.

claire image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Claire Lavezzorio
Denver7’s Claire Lavezzorio covers topics that have an impact across Colorado, but specializes in reporting on stories in the military and veteran communities. If you’d like to get in touch with Claire, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now