Task force reveals bus safety recommendations following Littleton aide's arrest

LITTLETON, Colo. — Four months after reports of abuse on a Littleton Public Schools (LPS) school bus, safety changes could soon be implemented within the district.

The LPS Board of Education is considering recommendations presented by a special transportation task force made up of parents, district staff and experts.

Parents demanded action after surveillance video showed a then-school bus paraprofessional hitting a boy with autism.

"As the parent of a non-verbal child, our biggest fear — and I'm confident I can speak for that entire population — is trusting our kids in somebody else's hands," said Jessica Vestal, whose son, Jax, was seen on camera being hit.

Lawyers for the family said the alleged abuse happened several times over six months. Kiarra Jones faces several charges, including assault, in connection with the incidents.

Vestal and other LPS families formed a special transportation task force to propose policy changes.

"I'm eager to actually see it in motion," said Vestal.

Out of the task force came new recommendations for how long the district holds onto bus footage and how often officials check it. The task force suggested that footage be kept for a minimum of 30 days and 180 days for non-verbal students.

The task force said the footage should be reviewed monthly for regular routes. For non-verbal students, the task force said videos should be reviewed at least once per week.

"It's a good first step but it's not something that can just be edited on a form and then be done with it," explained Vestal.

Although she believes the changes look good on paper, Vestal and other families whose children were hurt are holding the school board to higher standards.

"You're really giving a lot of blind faith to whoever was appointed to those authority roles," she said.

Vestal wants the bus drivers who were there during the alleged abuse to be held accountable.

"It's kind of been a mystery for a while now about the status of the bus drivers," said Vestal. "I don't have a five-foot mirror above my head and I know when my kids are misbehaving in the back seat."

Vestal finds it hard to believe no one else witnessed the incidents. She and other parents are now stepping away from the task force until there's complete accountability.

"Our kids will probably never be on a bus again, regardless of any changes made. But for other parents who rely on the district transportation, they should know that their kids are safe," Vestal said.