Littleton parents confront school board after bus aide caught on camera hitting boy with autism

LITTLETON, Colo. — More than a dozen parents confronted the Littleton Public Schools Board of Education Thursday night, pushing for change after a school bus paraprofessional was caught on camera hitting a boy with autism.

There were tears shed and one father even called on LPS Superintendent Todd Lambert to resign.

Parent Blake McBride told the board he was contacted by law enforcement who told him his child was a victim of the alleged abuse by Kiarra Jones.

According to an arrest warrant for Jones filed on April 4, she is facing a charge of crimes against an at-risk adult or juvenile (third-degree assault) and crimes against an at-risk adult or juvenile causing injury. She was arrested on April 5 and released on a $5,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation, so more criminal charges are possible.

“I’m calling for Todd Lambert’s resignation and the resignation of the transportation director for lack of action for how they have been running the school district,” McBride said.

“Blake I’m going to stop you right there,” interrupted Board President Angela Christensen.

“We will allow you to continue if you refrain from comments against any district personnel,” she continued.

“That’s silly, because your district has hurt my kid,” McBride responded.

Jessica Vestel introduced herself at the podium as the mother of the boy in the video many have seen by now, captured on the school bus while on his way to The Joshua School, a specialized learning center that offers one-on-one teaching for children with autism.

“Our children are non-verbal, but let me tell you, their moms are not,” Vestel said.

Parents in attendance pushed for better oversight on buses that transport children with special needs.

“What we’ve been told from Littleton is that nobody routinely audits video footage from school buses,” Brittany Yarbrough, who claims her son also suffered abuse on the same bus route, said.

Yarbrough wants that to change with “Dax’s Law.”

It would require schools to routinely monitor school bus cameras and recordings, not just here in Colorado, but across the country.

“You shouldn’t be waiting for a parent to bring a concern to your doorstep. That’s too little too late. That’s reactive. We need something that’s proactive and focused on the safety of the kids,” Jessica McBride, who said her son was also a victim of abuse, said.

Superintendent Lambert released a letter to families where he expressed his disgust and anger. He said the district is always looking to “strengthen its practices.”

