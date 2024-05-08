Lakewood PD investigate shooting involving one of its officers Wednesday near W 4th Ave., Wadsworth Blvd.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating a shooting involving one of its officers Wednesday near the area of W 4th Ave. and Wadsworth Boulevard, the department posted on the social media site X.

Lakewood Police are currently rly investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 4th and Wadsworth. Please avoid the area if you can. — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) May 8, 2024

There is additional police presence near W 6th Ave. and Garrison Street, according to the department's post on the social media site X.

"Please avoid the area if you can," Lakewood Police Department said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 8, 8am