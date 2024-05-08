Watch Now
Lakewood PD investigate shooting involving one of its officers Wednesday near W 4th Ave., Wadsworth Blvd.

Posted at 11:31 AM, May 08, 2024
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating a shooting involving one of its officers Wednesday near the area of W 4th Ave. and Wadsworth Boulevard, the department posted on the social media site X.

There is additional police presence near W 6th Ave. and Garrison Street, according to the department's post on the social media site X.

"Please avoid the area if you can," Lakewood Police Department said.

