Sportsbook Bar & Grill DTC reopens Thursday after it caught fire in January 2024

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Sportsbook Bar & Grill DTC reopened Thursday, almost an entire year after it caught fire in January of 2024, the business announced on its Facebook page.

Greenwood Village Police investigating fires at two businesses in The Shops at Greenwood Village Katie Parkins

Sportsbook had hoped to reopen mid-December, but said the holidays put the business behind with construction and inspections.

The bar had to undergo extensive construction following the fire. Sportsbook posted on Facebook that it had to have new duct work installed, new framing, all new electrical, new drop ceilings for the kitchen and server area and a lot of new plumbing. The business also has a new drink and food menu.

This Sportsbook location caught fire in the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2024. But it wasn't the only one. Fuji Hibachi & Sushi Restaurant in the same shopping mall also burned.

No one was hurt, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. While searching for any possible victims or suspects, officers found evidence of forced entry at both businesses. In Sportsbook's reopening announcement on its website, Sportsbook said the fire was "an arson event."